After spending eight years without setting foot in Brazilian territory, the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, will be in Brazil this Tuesday (8) on his second visit to the country in just over two months. Maduro will be received by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in the Amazon Summit together with other leaders of countries that are home to the biome.

During the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the dictator was prohibited from entering Brazil due to an ordinance that vetoed diplomatic missions to members of the Bolivarian regime. The determination was revoked in December 2022, because Lula intended to invite Maduro to his inauguration in January.

Between May 29 and 30, the Venezuelan was in Brazil for the first time since the end of the restriction to participate in the South American Summit, an event organized by the Brazilian president with the aim of reactivating dialogue between South American countries. Maduro’s presence, however, was the subject of criticism from participants.

The presidents of Uruguay, Luís Lacalle Pou, and Chile, Gabriel Boric, criticized the Venezuelan’s presence at the meeting. At the Summit, Lula also defended that Venezuela be reintegrated into Mercosur – the country was suspended from the economic bloc in 2017 due to the democratic crisis and accusations of human rights violations committed by Maduro.

The Brazilian also generated controversy even among sectors of the left when he stated that the dictatorship in Venezuela is nothing more than a narrative.

This time, in addition to Brazil and Venezuela, the Amazon Summit will bring together representatives from Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Guyana and Suriname to discuss sustainability, defense and development actions in the Amazon region. With the meeting, the Brazilian government also seeks to strengthen the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO).

Since taking office, Lula has sought to restore relations with the Maduro dictatorship, severed during the Bolsonaro government. Last Friday (4th), the Brazilian president signed a decree allowing Brazil to once again purchase energy from the Venezuelan government. The agreement mainly affects the state of Roraima, which is not connected to the Brazilian electricity grid.

Last week, Maduro said during a program on Venezuelan state television that he sent a formal request for the country to join the BRICS, an economic cooperation group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.