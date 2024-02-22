Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/22/2024 – 22:06

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met on Thursday night (22) with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with government ministers and party leaders of the Chamber. The meeting was attended by around 25 people, at Palácio do Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency.

According to the leader of the PSB, deputy Gervásio Maia (PSB-PB), Lula thanked the Chamber for its performance during 2023, and highlighted the results achieved in the economy, as a result of the good relationship between the Executive and the Legislative. According to him, the president assured that these meetings with parliamentarians will be routine in 2024. “It was a very good chat, very light, with very positive energy, and I leave here excited that this relationship will improve more and more and that this will yield extremely positive results for 2024”, he said, upon leaving the meeting.

Ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance), Rui Costa (Casa Civil), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Paulo Pimenta (Social Communication) and Luciana Santos (Science and Technology), who is also national president of PCdoB, were present at the meeting.

Among the parliamentarians were the government leader in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), and the MDB leaders, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL); from União Brasil, deputy Elmar Nascimento (União/BA); from the PSD, deputy Antônio Brito (PSD-BA); from PSOL, deputy Pastor Henrique Vieira (PSOL-RJ); from PDT, deputy Afonso Motta (PDT-RS); from the PP, deputy Dr. Luizinho (PP-RJ); of Podemos, deputy Romero Rodrigues (PODE-PB), and the leader of the Majority, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), who is the rapporteur for Tax Reform in the Chamber.

The mayor of Recife, João Campos, who is vice-president of the PSB and represented the president of the party, Carlos Siqueira, as well as the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, also participated.