Most of the vehicles invited by the president are left-wing and aligned with his government

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) receives journalists from 41 media vehicles considered “independent” or “alternative” by the Presidency of the Republic this Tuesday morning (7.Feb.2023). Most of them identify themselves as left-wing and are aligned with the PT government.

The coffee was scheduled to start at 9:30 am at the Planalto Palace and, until the publication of this report, it had not ended yet.

According to publications on social networks by guest journalists, fruit (papaya, melon, mango and grape), cheese, ham and salami, assorted breads, cakes, water, juices and coffee were served. There was also the option of jams and butter.

In addition to Lula, the first lady Janja Lula da Silva, the Minister of Social Communication of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta, the press secretary, José Chrispiniano, and the president of the EBC, Hélio Doyle, also participate in the coffee.

The president held a similar event with other media outlets on January 12th. On that occasion, 38 communication vehicles had been invited, with representatives of the traditional media, including the Power360. Janja and Pimenta also participated. The meeting was held from 9:45 am to 11:20 am.

The menu served in January was the same as the one offered this Tuesday (7.Feb) to journalists. On that occasion, the government press office gave the floor to reporters from 5 vehicles to ask questions: capital letter, SBT, TV network, TV Globo It is CNN Brazil. In the end, a journalist from the site Brazil247 asked a question without being chosen by the advisors and the president also answered.

O Power360 found out that the following media outlets were invited to breakfast this Tuesday (Feb 7):