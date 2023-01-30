President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will receive the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and several ministers at the Planalto Palace this Monday (30). The official agenda begins at 9 am, with José Múcio (Defense), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), in addition to the commander of the Air Force, Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno, and the future president of Funai, federal deputy Joenia Wapichana. The meeting will take place a little over a week after Lula went to Roraima to personally verify the situation of the Yanomami people, who are experiencing health problems and malnutrition.

At 11:00 am, the president will meet the Minister of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU), Vinícius Carvalho. At 3 pm, the agenda is with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.

For the remainder of the day, Lula will pay special attention to Scholz. A ceremony is scheduled for the chancellor’s arrival at 3:30 pm at the Planalto Palace. Fifteen minutes later, the two have a bilateral meeting and, at 6 pm, the meeting is expanded with business delegations from Brazil and Germany.

At 6:30 pm, a statement to the press is scheduled and, at 7:00 pm, there will be a dinner in honor of the Chancellor at the Itamaraty Palace.