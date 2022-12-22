The vice-president-elect and coordinator of the transitional government, Geraldo Alckmin, delivered this Thursday (Dec.22.2022) the cabinet’s final report to president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to number 2 of the future government, the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) led to the “disassemble” of the Brazilian State.

“We had setbacks in many areas. Federal government walked backwards. The state that Lula receives is much more difficult and sad than before. In education, we had a huge setback”, declared at an event at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center.

Watch (18min16):

“Unfortunately, there was a dismantling of the Brazilian State. More than 14,000 works stopped. It is not austerity, it is management inefficiency”, said the pesebist.

Alckmin also said that areas such as Health, access to information and civil defense were harmed by the current government.

“Learning decreased, school dropouts increased, essential resources for school lunches were frozen at R$ 0.36, almost a collapse of IFs and universities. So, a big challenge ahead.” said.