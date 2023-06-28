President and the governor of Bahia have a meeting with a representative of BYD, which may take over the Bahian automotive hub

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) receives, this Wednesday (June 28, 2023), the governor of Bahia, Jeronimo Rodrigues, and BYD Executive Vice President and President of BYD Americas, Stella Li. The company is one of the largest electric car manufacturers in the world. The government has already negotiated, in China, for it to take over the Polo Automotivo de Camaçari, in Bahia.

The idea was that the agreement would be sealed during the PT’s visit to the Asian country in April, but there was no announcement at the time. Participating in this 4th meeting is the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, who is also from Bahia. The meeting is at 5:30 pm.

The Camaçari plant was used by Ford until 2021, when the US automaker announced the end of car production in Brazil and laid off around 4,000 workers in the region.

The Brazilian government has helped in negotiations between Chinese and American companies. That’s because Ford still owns the Camaçari factory. A memorandum of intent was signed between BYD and the government of Bahia in October 2022.

The investment that the Chinese automaker would make to arrive in Brazil would be around R$ 3 billion and could promote around 1,200 direct jobs.

The governor of Bahia treats the arrival of the Chinese automaker as a way of reactivating the region’s economy, because the return of automotive production would boost other indirect jobs.

In China, he met with the company’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu. The president was accompanied by ministers and governors who are part of the entourage. During the meeting, Chuanfu spoke about the country’s policies that have led to a strong electric vehicle industry.

According to survey of Power360, replacing diesel urban buses with 100% electric models, for example, is an idea that has gained momentum in several cities across the country, but its implementation comes up against a billionaire cost. Based on industry and transport sector data, electrification in 18 capitals would cost nearly R$37 billion in one year.