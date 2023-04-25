Protests against the Brazilian president were also held inside the Assembly of the Republic

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was applauded by Portuguese parliamentarians this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) during a speech at the Assembly of the Republic, in Lisbon. Right at the beginning of the speech by the head of the Brazilian Executive, the bench of the party Chega, of the radical right, held up posters with the words “Enough corruption” It is “a thief’s place is in prison”. In opposition, the other parliamentarians started a round of applause, which lasted 2 minutes and 9 seconds. Finally, the demonstration was repressed by the President of the House, Augusto Santos Silva: “No more insults, no more degrading institutions, no more putting shame on the name of Portugal”.

Watch: (from 1h16min48s to 1h18min06s):