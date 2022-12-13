The president-elect obtained the certificate as the winner of the elections in a ceremony that caused his emotion. The leftist leader insisted that “living in a democracy” is an achievement of the citizens and reiterated his criticism of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, who encouraged his followers to mount protests.

Brazil’s politics opened a new episode in its history this Monday, December 12, after Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva received the diploma that officially certifies him as the winner of the last elections. “I receive the diploma for the third time in the name of freedom, dignity and happiness of the Brazilian people,” he said.

In the ceremony held at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Tribunal, the third he has starred in after his two victories in the 2000s, the president-elect was moved and highlighted the importance of his triumph at the polls.

“This diploma is not from ‘President Lula’, it is from the people who reconquered the right to live in democracy in this country,” he said.

Visibly moved at the beginning of the act, he stressed that “democracy won” in a context where society had been “poisoned” with lies.

He also stressed that he knew “how much this wait had cost the people” and that, after the suffering to which he had been subjected in recent years, this was proof of “the greatness of the people.”

Lula emphasized that this electoral victory, thanks to which he will assume office on the first day of 2023, was achieved thanks to the formation of a broad coalition of dozens of parties from the left, center and right focused on combating the “authoritarianism” of the regime Jair Bolsonaro.

“I am aware that this front was based on the commitment to defend democracy, which is the origin of my struggle and the destiny of this country,” he acknowledged.

On the other hand, he refreshed his criticism of the “perverse legacy” left by the current Administration, which has harmed the most vulnerable population and led “national destruction” with its public policies.

He also condemned the persecutions launched against “democratic institutions”, although he clarified that it is not an evil exclusive to Brazil and that this dynamic is spread throughout the world.

In this framework, he also assured that one of the main objectives of his Government will be to “strengthen democracy”, which implies “having quality food, employment, health, education, security and housing”.







Bolsonaro wanted to vindicate himself with protests

On Monday, Bolsonaro greeted his most radical followers at the door of the Alvorada Palace, who have even called for military intervention to prevent Lula from taking office.

Although he remained silent, the priest -and collaborator of the current president- Genésio Ramos launched a harsh speech against the leftist leader before hundreds of fanatical Bolsonaro supporters.

Ramos labeled Lula a “rogue bandit” and listed harsh criticisms of the Workers’ Party’s years in power.

“God bless the Brazilian people, who for 14 years have been robbed, raped by a criminal organization. That’s what I say, Father Genésio. The speech is entirely mine,” he said.

Supporters of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, demonstrate this December 12 in Brasilia, Brazil. © Andre Borges / EFE

It is the third time that Bolsonaro has met the supporters who are permanently installed in front of the gardens of the official residence.

Bolsonaro has yet to congratulate Lula or acknowledge his defeat. His schedule has been without official commitments for 40 days since he lost in the second round of the presidential elections in October.

There were also riots in Brasilia with Bolsonaro members who tried to invade one of the Federal Police headquarters, set vehicles on fire and confronted the Police against the arrest of an indigenous cacique, who was targeted for being suspected of supporting the anti-democratic acts they are calling for. a coup against Lula.

With EFE and Reuters