President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) used social networks this Sunday, the 13th, to respond to Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo for his criticism of the absence of “concrete goals” in the Declaration of Belém, approved last week during the Amazon Summit. . Lula told the artist who plays the character Hulk in theaters that the commitments established in the forum are “the starting point for building a consensus around the protection of the Amazon”.

“By bringing together the countries of the Amazon region, and starting an alliance with the two Congos and Indonesia, a group that together owns almost 80% of the world’s tropical forests, we are taking another step towards a common agenda for the preservation of fundamental ecosystems for the climate and biodiversity of the planet”, wrote the president in his official account on the X platform, previously called Twitter.

Last Thursday, the 10th, Ruffalo mentioned Lula in a publication on X, in which he wrote that the Brazilian president is one of his heroes, but that he was “heartbroken” by the lack of concreteness of the objectives established by the eight Amazonian countries that participated in the Summit in the north of the country. “The emergency to protect the Amazon is a climate emergency – and we don’t have time to lose”, wrote the actor.

When criticizing the results of the meeting of leaders of Amazonian countries, Ruffalo used the actions of Colombian President Gustavo Petro as an example of success. “Colombia, under Petro’s command, is the first Amazonian nation to follow what science recommends – the goal of protecting 80% of the forest by 2025, and a call to stop oil extraction in the Amazon,” said the actor.

The Declaration of Belém, criticized by Ruffalo, is a protocol of goals signed by member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OCTA), which includes Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. The document did not set zero deforestation as a goal, nor did it list the end of oil exploration in the region as a horizon. These points generated criticism from experts and environmentalists for the lack of ambition of the proposals to curb deforestation and the exploitation of natural resources in the region.

To these and other criticisms endorsed by the actor who plays the Hulk in the films produced by Marvel, Lula wrote that “protecting the forest is really an immense challenge” and that the Summit “was one more step in a trajectory to transform the region with a model that combines sustainable development and environmental preservation”.

Lula also used the publication to criticize the environmental policy of the Jair Bolsonaro government and to present some of his achievements in the Amazon region in his eight months in office, the 33% reduction in deforestation in the forest during the first half of this year. “The victory in the 2022 elections was fundamental to end the anarchy and promotion of environmental crimes in the region by the previous government. The Brazilian people have sovereignly manifested themselves for the end of the destruction of the Amazon,” he wrote.