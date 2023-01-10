By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva raised his tone and criticized this Monday the lack of response from the Armed Forces to Bolsonaristas encampments at the doors of barracks across the country who called for an illegal intervention by the military against his election, and said it “gave the impression” that some liked the outcry for a coup.

The declaration took place one day after the attacks by radical Bolsonarists on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília during a meeting in Planalto with governors and the presidents of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“People are freely claiming the coup in front of the barracks, and nothing has been done by any barracks, not a single general has moved to say that this cannot happen, it is forbidden to ask for that,” said Lula.

“It gave the impression that there were people who liked it when the people were clamoring for the coup”, continued the president, who after the meeting left on a walk with the governors and other authorities present to inspect the destruction in the STF.

Lula criticized not only the Bolsonarist camps, but also members of the contingent of the Army’s Presidential Guard Battalion, responsible for the security of the Planalto: “A soldier of the Brazilian Army talking to the people (invaders) as if they were allies”, said Lula, citing footage of the attack on the main presidential building.

“They want a coup, and there won’t be a coup,” he said.

The representative met this Monday morning with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, and with the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, in a meeting held behind closed doors.

Since the beginning of the attacks in the federal capital on Sunday afternoon, Múcio has remained out of the spotlight, as have the Armed Forces, leaving the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, to take the lead in actions to restore order.

Last week, Múcio went so far as to state that Bolsonaristas’ camps outside the barracks were democratic and that he even had family members who were part of the movement. According to Dino, however, the camps were “terrorist incubators”.

The main Bolsonarist camp, located in front of the Army headquarters in Brasília, was dismantled this Monday after a determination issued on Sunday night by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and about 1,200 Bolsonarists who were at the site were taken from bus to a Federal Police facility. The DF Military Police and the Army participated in the disassembly.

Authorities say several of those involved in Sunday’s attacks were sheltering or passed through the camp, where Bolsonaro supporters have called for military intervention, which has been illegal since Lula’s victory in last October’s presidential election.

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), said at the governors’ meeting with Lula that all states complied with Moraes’ order to dismantle the camps spread across the country.

Lula said that it was not possible for the camps to last as long as they did without a large funding scheme, and promised that those responsible will be identified and punished.

“We will not give up until we find those responsible. Sooner or later we’re going to find out who’s funded. There are people who financed it and there are people who supported it, ”she said.

The day before, Lula directly blamed Bolsonaro for the attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers. “This genocide not only provoked this, not only stimulated it, but who knows, it is still stimulating it through social networks”, she said.

The president’s statement about the military is a shift in positioning. Until this Monday, the president had remained more distant from the debate on the Armed Forces and had chosen Múcio for Defense as a conciliatory name to try to ease tensions with military sectors that participated in weight in the Bolsonaro Government.

