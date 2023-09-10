In his speech at the closing of the G20 this Sunday (10), Lula reinforced the need for the bloc to focus less on issues that generate internal division, such as the war in Ukraine, and place “the reduction of inequalities at the center of the international agenda”. Upon symbolically receiving the presidency of the group, which he will hold from December this year until November 2024, the PT member demanded the transfer of resources and technology from rich countries to combat climate change, in addition to “greater participation of emerging countries in the Bank’s decisions World and the IMF”.

Lula also criticized the financial system, claiming that the joint action of the world’s richest economies “was insufficient to correct the structural mistakes of neoliberalism”. “The global financial architecture has changed little when it comes to the issue of inequality. Inequality in income, access to health, education, food, gender, race and representation is at the origin of all these anomalies,” he said. “We need to redouble our efforts to achieve the goal of ending world hunger by 2030, otherwise we will be facing the biggest multilateral failure in recent years.”

In his speech, the PT member called for reforms in the WTO and the UN Security Council. “The WTO has to be revitalized and its dispute settlement system needs to work again. To regain political strength, the UN Security Council needs to count new developing countries among its permanent and non-permanent members,” he said.

In his speech, Lula reinforced his position that the G20 is not a place for resolving conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine. “We cannot let geopolitical issues hijack discussion agendas at various levels. We are not interested in a divided G20. Only with joint action can we face the challenges of our days. We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict,” she said.

On Saturday (9), in an interview with Indian TV, Lula said that he will invite Vladimir Putin to the bloc’s summit in Brazil, in November 2024, guaranteeing that he will not be arrested in the country, despite the International Criminal Court (ICC) having issued an arrest warrant for him earlier this year.

Under the Brazilian presidency and with the motto “Build a fair world and a sustainable planet”, Lula explained that the G20 will focus on three priorities: social inclusion, energy transition and sustainable development in the social, economic and environmental spheres. In this sense, he promised to launch two task forces during his term at the head of the group: the “Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty” and the “Global Mobilization Against Climate Change”.

Lula also mentioned to world leaders the rains that devastated Rio Grande do Sul, leaving more than 40 people dead. “This catches our attention because phenomena like this have happened in the most different places on our planet,” he said.