The argument is that information has a “reserved nature”; around 3,500 people were invited

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) put the guest list for the cocktail at the Itamaraty Palace, on January 1st, in secrecy for 5 years. About 3,500 people were invited to the party on the night of the presidential inauguration.

The argument of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is that the information has “reserved character”. The justification was given in response to a request for access to information from the journal. Look.

In the response, the folder cites an article by LAI (Access to Information Act) which determines the classification of information that may “harm or jeopardize the conduct of negotiations or international relations” from the country.

The ministry also mentions an excerpt from the decree No. 7724 of 2012which regulated the law, according to which personal information “relating to intimacy, private life, honor and image” should have restricted access.

Party expenses, on the other hand, are public data. In response to a request for access to information from the newspaper THE Globe, the General Secretariat of the Presidency reported that the inauguration cost BRL 627.9 thousand. The amount does not distinguish the cocktail party from the entire ceremony, but excludes expenses with the “Festival of the Future”.

THE Power360 questioned the If with (Secretary of Social Communication) about the 5-year secrecy of the guest list, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. The space remains open for demonstration.

Here is the full text of Itamaraty’s response to the Look:

“In several countries around the world, the Presidential Inauguration ceremonies are, traditionally, occasions in which friendly nations pay homage to the host country, by sending official representatives. Foreign authorities are joined by the highest national authorities and personalities from local public life, to participate in official acts and related festivities.

“In Brazil, the Presidential Inauguration is regulated by Decree No. 70,274, of March 9, 1972. It is the biggest regular event of a protocol and diplomatic nature in the country. The aforementioned decree even provides that ‘the President of the Republic will receive, at the Itamaraty Palace, foreign Special Missions and high authorities of the Republic.’

“As widely publicized, this year’s event witnessed the visit of the largest number of foreign delegations since the 2016 Olympic Games. There were a total of 73 foreign delegations, in addition to almost 80 representatives of the Diplomatic Corps in Brasília.

“Expenses for the reception offered by the President of the Republic on January 1, 2023, at the Itamaraty Palace, to which approximately 3,500 people were invited, can be found on the following pages: https://portaldatransparencia.gov.br/contratos/ ; http://comprasnet.gov.br/ ; and https://www.gov.br/compras/pt-br/agente-publico

“The guest list for the event in question is reserved, under the protection of law 12,527 (item II, art. 23 and paragraph 2, art. 24) and decree 7,724 (art. 55), which regulates the aforementioned law. Furthermore, pursuant to art. 13 of the same decree 7724, requests for information that are unreasonable, that is, that are characterized by non-compliance with the public interests of the State in favor of society, will not be answered.”