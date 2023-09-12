– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Lula’s (PT) statements about the possible arrest of Russian Vladimir Putin

*) During his visit to India, to participate in the G20 summit, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gave an interview to an Indian TV station. Among the topics covered, the issue of a possible invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Brazil in 2024.

Lula even guaranteed that Putin would not be arrested if he came here at the next edition of the G20 summit.

Recalling: in March this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as “allegedly responsible” for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors and transportation of them from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia , a war crime under the court’s treaty, the Rome Statute.

Lula retreated from his statements

Hours after the interview, Lula retreated. She said that it is up to the courts to decide on the eventual arrest of the Russian leader.

The Brazilian also “complained” about the fact that Brazil is a signatory to the treaty that established the Court, while other countries, such as Russia, India, China and the USA, are not.

This episode of 15 Minutes podcast talks about the International Criminal Court and analyzes Lula’s statements about a possible arrest of Vladimir Putin. The guest is the Alexandre Pires, professor of International Relations at Ibmec-SP.

