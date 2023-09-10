Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he decided to attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro next year. This was stated by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in an interview with the Indian online newspaper ‘First Post’. And he added that Putin will be invited to the leaders’ meeting in 2024 and confirmed that, before the event takes place, he plans to attend the BRICS meeting planned in Russia.

“I believe that Putin could easily come to Brazil – said Lula – what I can tell you is that, if I am the president of Brazil and he comes to Brazil, they will not arrest him at all”. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president last March, accusing him of war crimes for the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia from areas captured during the war in Ukraine.

Despite the arrest warrant being issued, Kremlin sources informed in mid-August that Putin was considering attending in person the G20 summit celebrated this week in the Indian capital, New Delhi. It would have been his first meeting with Western leaders since the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, but it ultimately fell to his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to attend the summit representing Russia.