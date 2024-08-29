Elon Musk’s company could go offline at the end of this Thursday (August 29) if it does not appoint a new legal representative

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) on its X page (formerly Twitter) a list of its profiles on other social networks, such as Instagram, WhatsApp and TikTok.

The Brazilian chief executive’s publication comes after the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) subpoenaed the owner of X, Elon Musk, and ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. If the decision is not complied with by the end of this Thursday (August 29), the social network may be taken offline in the country.

LEAVING BRAZIL

On August 17, X’s Global Government Relations profile announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the post, the company stated that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

The platform released the full text of the minister’s decision, which is being processed confidentially.

In the document, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, reportedly did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as X in Brazil.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”says X.