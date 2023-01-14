President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dismissed this Friday (13) the board of directors of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC). The decision was published in extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union.

THE new president of EBC will be the journalist Kariane Costa, who represents the employees on the company’s Board of Directors (Consad) and who should lead the transition process to the new management that will be implemented in the coming months.

Related news:

In the decree, the president Glen Lopes Valente, the director general Roni Baksys Pinto and the directors of Journalism, Sirlei Batista, of Finance and People Administration, Márcio Kazuaki Fusissava, and of Operations, Engineering and Technology, were removed from their positions in the public communication company. , Pedro Marcos Boszczovski. Content and Programming director, Denilson Morales da Silva, who is a career employee at EBCremains in office.

The Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, also indicated four more women for the transition process, who will assume advisory or managerial positions: Rita Freire, president of the Board of Trustees of EBC impeached after the inauguration of President Michel Temer; Juliana Cézar Nunes, a company employee; and journalists Nicole Briones and Flávia Filipini.

“The composition of the transition process, bringing together employees from the company, but also representatives of society and professionals in the area, shows our commitment to public communication and to the integrity and strengthening of the EBC”, said Minister Paulo Pimenta.