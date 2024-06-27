PT member says he is not worried about whether the former president will be a candidate in 2026, but that he will show that you don’t lose an election if you are a “situationist”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (June 27, 2024) that he will show the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2026 that an election can only be lost while in power due to incompetence. The PT member said he does not care if his predecessor will be a candidate.

“If I defeated him when I was in opposition and he was in government, imagine now that I am in government and he is in opposition. I will show him that whoever is in the presidency will only lose an election if he is incompetent.”he said in an interview with the radio Itatiaiain Belo Horizonte (MG).

Lula has not confirmed, however, whether he will be a candidate for president in 2026. According to him, the only scenario in which he will run in the next election is if he is able to win the “fascism” and the “far right”.

“We have many people who could be candidates, it doesn’t have to be me. The only hypothesis I said that I could be a candidate is that if all the indicators show that I am the only person who can defeat fascism and the extreme right, I won’t have a problem being a candidate. But I hope that by then we can find someone who is more competent, younger, and more willing.”he stated.

The president also declared that he is not concerned about a possible attempt by Bolsonaro to return to Planalto. “I do not veto opposing candidates. If he wins the right to be a candidate, let him be a candidate.”he stated.

In 2023, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, by 5 votes to 2, to determine the former president’s ineligibility for 8 years for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The Electoral Court accepted the action presented by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) in August 2022 against the meeting of the then head of the Executive with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE.