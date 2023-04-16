The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaproposed this Sunday a joint mediation with China and United Arab Emirates to say “enough is enough” to the war in Ukraine.

The Brazilian president, who on Sunday concluded a three-day tour that took him to Beijing and Abu Dhabi, stated that he spoke with the presidents of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China on the creation of a group of countries, similar to the G20 of advanced economies, to mediate in the conflict caused by the Russian invasion.

Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil have imposed sanctions against Russia and try to position themselves as mediators to end the war, unleashed in February 2022.

The Emirates, in turn, adopted a position of neutrality in that conflict, although it welcomed a significant number of Russian businessmen.

“Yesterday I spoke with the sheikh [de Emiratos, Mohammed ben Zayed al Nahyan] About the war. Talk to [el presidente chino] Xi Jinping on peace. And I think we are finding a group of people who would rather talk about peace than war. I think we will succeed,” Lula told reporters in Abu Dhabi, before returning home.

The 77-year-old leftist leader, who returned to power in January, also stressed that “the decision for war was taken by two countries” and accused United States and Europe to prolong the conflict.

“President Putin does not take the initiative to stop, (Ukrainian President) Zelensky does not take the initiative to stop. Europe and the United States continue to contribute to the continuation of that war. We have to sit them down at the table and tell them ‘enough is enough'” , sentenced.

In addition to the diplomatic aspect, Lula’s tour to China and the UAE has made it possible to reach multi-million dollar investment and trade agreements with both countries.

‘Another kind of G20’

“Everyone knows that I proposed a kind of G20 for peace. When the economic crisis occurred in 2008, we quickly created the G20 to try to save the economy,” Lula said as he left his hotel.

“Now it is important to create another type of G20 to end this war and establish peace. This is my intention and I believe we will achieve great success,” he declared.

Lula stated that he discussed this initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of some South American countries.

The Brazilian president, who already governed the country between 2003 and 2010, also seeks to strengthen ties with Washington, despite accusing him of “inciting war.”

Lula has undertaken a delicate balancing exercise between the United States and China, two powers confronted by a growing number of files, including that of tensions between Beijing and the island of Taiwan.

His tour comes after he was received by Biden at the White House in February.



In Beijing, Lula announced that Brazil was “back” on the international scene, after four years of relative retreat under the mandate of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

But before leaving China, he was confident that the strengthening of relations between Brasilia and Beijing, its main trading partner, will not cause any “scratches” with the United States.

biodiesel project

Lula also attacked the dominance of the dollar in world trade and advocated a new currency for transactions between the member countries of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The pacts signed with China reach 50,000 million reais (10,180 million dollars) and the agreements with the Emirates 12,500 million reais (2,500 million dollars), pointed out the Brazilian leader.

In Abu Dhabi, the leaders of Brazil and the Emirates announced that the agreements included one for the Mataripe refinery, controlled by the Emirates in northeastern Brazil, to invest up to $2.5 billion in a biodiesel project.

There was also an agreement to cooperate against climate change. The Emirates will host the UN COP28 climate summit, and Brazil is a candidate to host the 2025 edition.

The two countries said they agreed to work together to “advance ambitious climate action” in the rest of the world.

Bilateral trade between the Emirates and Brazil amounted to 5,768 million dollars in 2022, with an increase of 74.5% compared to the previous year, and a surplus of 740 million in favor of Brazil, according to official data from the South American country.

On the import side, 89% of the total value corresponded to the purchase of oil and bituminous materials, derived from hydrocarbons.

