The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, proposed this Monday his Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, as a judge of the Supreme Courtand the deputy electoral attorney, Paulo Gonet, as the country’s new attorney general.

(We recommend: Javier Milei invited Lula to take office as the new president of Argentina).

Lula communicated the proposed names to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, because the upper house is the body in charge of voting and approving or rejecting appointments.

Gonet, a career prosecutor and academic, must replace Augusto Aras, appointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) and whom Lula decided not to renew in office.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accompanied by the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino

Dino, former senator and former governor of the state of Maranhão, as well as a judge, will in turn replace Judge Rosa Weber, who retired in October.

(Keep reading: Brazilian woman discovered that her husband and her father were lovers, this was her revenge).

Dino’s appointment, which had been considered for months, He has caused controversy in Brazil due to his political profile, his closeness to Lula and his involvement in the investigations against former president Jair Bolsonaro. and its surroundings carried out by the Federal Police, a body that depends on the Ministry of Justice.

Dino’s appointment has also caused controversy for left-wing activists and jurists, who had launched a campaign to ask Lula to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Courta profile that has never been represented in the court’s centuries-old history.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

If the Senate confirms Dino’s appointment, the Supreme Court will be made up of ten men and only one woman. Faced with these claims, Lula stated that his criterion was not going to be race or sex and clarified that he would choose someone who knew how to vote “properly” without pressure from the media.

(We recommend: Alarm in Brazil: an average of at least 200 people disappear every day).

This is the second appointment that Lula makes to the Supreme Court in his third term and the second with controversyafter having appointed Cristiano Zanin, his personal lawyer, last June, who received very broad support in the Senate.

The president of the Supreme Court, Rodrigo Pacheco, announced that it is expected to vote on the appointments of Dino and Gonet before the end of this year.

EFE