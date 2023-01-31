President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended this Monday (30) the creation of a group of countries to engage in mediation to put an end to the war in Ukraine. The statement was given after a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, at the Planalto Palace.

“What is needed is to form a group with enough strength to be respected at the negotiating table. And sit with both sides,” said the president.

Related news:

Lula mentioned the participation of countries like India, Indonesia and, mainly, China in this process. “Our Chinese friends play a very important role. It’s time for China to get its hands dirty,” he continued. Lula also compared the efforts made to overcome the economic crisis in 2008, when the G20 was created.

“We have to create another body, just as we created the G20, when the economic crisis happened in 2008, we want to propose a G20 to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. Lula guaranteed that he will take the idea to the American president, Joe Biden, on a visit to the United States in February, and to the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in March, when he visits China.

Armaments

The Brazilian president confirmed that he had vetoed the shipment of war tank ammunition to Ukraine because he did not agree with the country’s conflict with Russia. The request was made last week by the German government itself, which, in turn, has been helping Ukraine directly by sending weapons.

“Brazil has no interest in passing on the ammunition, so that they are not used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace, our last litigation was in the war in Paraguay. Brazil does not want to participate, even indirectly”.

On the German side, Olaf Scholz said that the war is a violation of international law and again condemned Russia. “This war is not a European issue, but an issue that concerns us all. It is a flagrant violation of international law and the international order that we have jointly agreed upon. No one can tamper with borders in a violent way, these are traditions that belong to the past”.

global governance

During the bilateral meeting, Lula spoke about the proposal to create a group of countries formed by Brazil, Germany, Japan and India to claim a permanent seat on the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). He criticized the current architecture of geopolitical governance.

“What we want is to say loud and clear that the United Nations today is no longer the geopolitics of 1945, when it was created. We want the UN Security Council to be strong, to be more representative, to be able to speak another language that the world needs. When the UN is strong, we will avoid possible wars that happen”.