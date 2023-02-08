President participated in the 1st meeting of the Political Council of his government and waved to the allied base in Congress

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (Feb 8, 2023) that it will resume work stopped in the States to “put the economy ferris wheel to work”. The promise was made during the 1st meeting of the Coalition Political Council, a group formed by ministers, presidents of allied parties and leaders of these parties in Congress. Here’s the full from the gift list (28 KB).

“If we manage to get all the works that are stopped to start working and we start to finish some of them, we can contribute to making the Brazilian economy not the disaster predicted by the IMF [Fundo Monetário Internacional] in their last evaluation”, he said.

In the January 31 report, the IMF revised downwards Brazil’s growth forecast for 2024, down 0.4 percentage points to 1.5%.

Lula indicated that he will resume stalled works that were started in other governments, such as Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “We don’t want to know whose work it was, in what period of government it was made. We want to know if the work is of interest to the city or the state”he said.

Lula also defended that the federal government help to take care of the cities so that they can develop. The president also said that, starting next week, he will intensify his travels around the country to inaugurate works or indicate their resumption.

On February 14, Lula will be in Bahia for the launch of a housing project. The event will also mark the return of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, which was replaced by Casa Verde e Amarela by Bolsonaro. The following day, the president will travel to Sergipe to, according to him, continue with the renovation of the BR 101.

nod to congressmen

In a goodwill gesture with the congressmen present at the meeting, Lula said that in each state he visits, he will invite deputies and senators from the place to accompany him. “There will be a place to follow and participate in the festivities that we are going to do. […] We are going to make you participate in these activities of the federal government”he said.

Lula also stated that he intends to establish “the most civilized relationship possible with the National Congress”. He also charged the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaand government leaders in the legislature who have “harmonic relationship, very sincere and very true” with congressmen. The leaders are: José Guimaraes (PT-CE) in the Chamber, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) in the Senate and Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP) in Congress.

“We don’t have to keep telling stories, we don’t have to delay finding solutions. We have to be more precise because the longer it takes to find solutions, whether in a simple agreement for provisional measures or a bill, the more time that passes, the more expensive it is to approve those things and the more disharmony between us becomes. And we don’t want disharmony.” he said.

The president, however, stressed that political divergences are normal in Congress and that deputies and senators “they don’t have to approve everything the government orders”.

“We have the chance to show Brazil that it is possible to coexist democratically in diversity”, he said.

Although he preached for political convergence, the meeting of the political council brought together only allied parties or parties that are at the base of the government in Congress. The meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 am, but it started almost an hour late.