Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/05/2023 – 20:18

Share



On World Environment Day, the president announces several measures to preserve the “lung of the world”. Half of the illegally deforested area will be embargoed, and conservation units will be created in 3 million hectares. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Monday (05/06), in Brasília, a series of measures to protect the Amazon rainforest while “lungs of the world” and the fight against climate change, to mark World Environment Day.

In the crowded hall of the Planalto Palace, Lula, alongside his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, the Ministers of the Environment, Marina Silva, and of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, and the chief Raoni, among others, assured that his government will do everything to reduce the loss of vegetation in the Amazon and eliminate illegal deforestation by 2030.

“Today is the day to celebrate life, of human beings, animals, forests, rivers”, he said, guaranteeing that the “environment has become a priority after four years of abandonment”, and that Brazil will be “a world reference in sustainability”.

“Preventing deforestation in the Amazon is helping to reduce global warming”, a “challenge we are determined to follow”. In addition, “Federal Police and Armed Forces are ready to act promptly in any environmental emergency”, he assured.

Plan for the Prevention of Deforestation enters its 5th phase

Several decrees were signed at the ceremony: the National Commission for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions was founded; reinforced the structure of the Low Carbon Industry Technical Committee; instituted a council for the climate conference COP-30, to be held in 2025 in Belém; expansion of the Chocoaré Conservation Unit, in Mato Grosso; and creation of the Serra do Teixeira National Park, in Paraíba.

“From now on, agricultural and livestock financing will support increased productivity and recovery of degraded soils. But we will be tough in restricting any type of credit to those who violate environmental laws,” said the head of state.

The 5th phase of the Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon (PPCDam) was also launched. Prepared by Minister Marina da Silva, it provides for the creation, by 2027, of new conservation units in 3 million hectares, and provides for the embargo of half of the area illegally deforested in Brazil, within Conservation Units, identified by the Calculation Program for the Deforestation of the Amazon (Prodes).

The PPCDam will also encourage sustainable productive activities, ensure accountability for environmental crimes and administrative infractions linked to deforestation and forest degradation, in addition to expanding and strengthening the management of protected areas, among several other measures.

Losses in the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples

The ceremony took place a week after the ministerial structure was approved by Congress, after an impasse that could have ended with the dissolution of several ministries. Even so, Lula’s victory came with several costs in the structure of some ministries.

The Environment lost, among others, the portfolios of the National Water Agency (ANA), Basic Sanitation and Solid Waste Management information systems. The Indigenous Peoples lost influence in the demarcation of original lands.

Marina Silva reacted this Monday at the Planalto Palace: “Unfortunately, in a recent decision by the National Congress, we had a setback and reversal of that decision. It is a decision that is not in line with what is the strengthening of the National Environmental System – which we accept because in democracy we accept the legitimate decisions of the National Congress – but I cannot agree.”

“I cannot agree because they go against the grain of what it means to have robust environmental legislation that allows the Ministry of the Environment to fulfill its duties”, stressed the minister.

av (Lusa, ots)























