President participated in the closing of Camp Terra Livre 2023, in Brasília; 6 demarcations were signed

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (April 28, 2023) that it will demarcate all indigenous lands in the country by the end of its current mandate, in 2026. The promise was made to hundreds of representatives of indigenous communities during the closing act of Camp Terra Livre, held in Brasilia.

“I do not want to leave any indigenous land that has not been demarcated in my 4-year term. This is a commitment that I have and that I made with you before the campaign”said Lula.

In his speech, the president stated that the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarahas discussed with the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) to hasten the demarcation of new territories.

“What we want is, at the end of our mandate, for Brazilian indigenous people to be respected and treated as every human being deserves in this country”he said.

The president also said that the idea that demarcated indigenous lands occupy a lot of space is wrong because it is necessary to “to respect the habits, customs and traditions of the indigenous people”.

“Indigenous peoples do not owe favors to any other people. When they say that you occupy 14% of the national territory, conveying the idea that it is a lot of land, we have to say that before the Portuguese arrived, you occupied 100%”he said.

During the act, Lula signed the demarcation of 6 indigenous lands in 6 Brazilian states. The following areas were approved:

TI Arara do Rio Amônia (AC) – population of 434 people and declaratory decree of the year 2009;

(AC) – population of 434 people and declaratory decree of the year 2009; IT Kariri-Xocó (AL) – population of 2,300 people and declaratory decree of 2006;

(AL) – population of 2,300 people and declaratory decree of 2006; TI Rio dos Índios (RS) – population of 143 people and declaratory decree of 2004;

(RS) – population of 143 people and declaratory decree of 2004; TI Tremembé da Barra do Mundaú (CE) – population of 580 people and declaratory decree of 2015;

(CE) – population of 580 people and declaratory decree of 2015; IT Uneixi (AM) – population of 249 people and declaratory decree of 2006; It is

(AM) – population of 249 people and declaratory decree of 2006; It is TI Avá-Canoeiro (GO) – population of 9 people and declaratory decree of the year 1996.

For Lula, the protection of indigenous lands is also important for the preservation of the environment.

“If we want to reach 2030 with zero deforestation in the Amazon, we will need you as guardians of the forest”he said.

During the act, Sônia Guajajara said she reaffirmed her commitment to move forward with other federal government agencies in the demarcation of indigenous lands. “We are guardians of Mother Earth”he said.

Chief Raoni Metuktire, a historic indigenous leader, also asked Lula to increase the financial resources of bodies such as Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples).

“I participated in President Lula’s inauguration and he told me that he was going to put indigenous people to occupy these bodies, but now I want to ask him to strengthen it with financial resources”he said.

Raoni also asked for more demarcation of indigenous lands by the federal government, but said that the populations themselves need to defend their territories against the invasion of miners and loggers. The indigenous leader gave his speech in the Kayapo language, which was translated into Portuguese.

Watch:

Accompanied by the President:

Started on Monday (24.Apr.2023), the 19th edition of the camp has as its theme “The indigenous future is today. Without demarcation, there is no democracy!”.

The assembly is organized by apib (Articulation of Brazilian Indigenous Peoples). During Lula’s participation in the event, there were demonstrations against the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.