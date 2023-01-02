Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is convinced that all the regression that Brazil has suffered during the legislature of Jair Bolsonaro must be recovered in a short time. Already yesterday, as soon as he was sworn in, he revoked more than a dozen decrees signed by his predecessor to end, among other things, the secrecy imposed for a hundred years on documents and information from the public administration, restore the operation of the Amazon Fund to combat deforestation and illegal mining or suspend the issuance of new weapons possession permits.

It also approved urgent aid to needy families, tax exemptions on fuels or the privatization of public companies such as the Petrobras oil company or the Correios postal service. All measures aimed at solving the internal problems of a country that believes it is necessary to rescue.

Wasting no time, this Monday he undertook the task of rebuilding international relations to put Brazil back on the world stage after the secrecy of the Bolsonaro era, where the territory experienced remarkable isolation from its neighbors. He took advantage of the presence of seventeen presidents and heads of state on the occasion of his inauguration to begin to take the first steps in his foreign policy.

Lula hopes to gain the international support he garnered in his previous presidencies, between 2003 and 2010, when the world surrendered to a trade unionist from the middle class with no education who managed to govern the largest democracy in Latin America. At the time, Lula was the unquestionable leader of the region, with a balancing role between the different powers and the rise of the leftist tendency experienced by the continent.

“Eyes of the World”



“The eyes of the world are watching us. Our commitment will be with Mercosur and the rest of the sovereign nations of the region. We will have an active dialogue with the United States, the European Union and China. We will make more alliances to have more strength from now on. Brazil has to be the master of its destiny, it has to be a sovereign country”, he assured during his inauguration speech before Congress.

To do this, he will be forced to undo much of what Bolsonaro did, who had no qualms about even attacking China, which receives 27% of all Brazilian exports. Xi Jinping did not attend Lula’s inauguration, lashed out by the complicated situation they are experiencing as a result of Covid-19, but his vice president, Wang Qisha, did attend.

The newly appointed Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, announced today that the president was preparing to travel to China and the US in his first months of government. The White House has received Lula’s return with some suspicion, seeing that he is a socialist-leaning president who could establish ties with Nicolás Maduro or the Cuban regime, for which he decided to send a second-line delegation.

Ratification of the free trade agreement with Mercosur signed in 2019 is expected with the European Union and Lula is also expected to regain leadership in Latin America.

Spread spectrum



On the other hand, the 37 ministers that will make up Lula’s government took office today. Under the slogan ‘Union and reconstruction’, they must recover the country from the “abyss” into which, according to the president, it was plunged after the passage of Bolsonaro. The strong man of the economy will be Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance; while Mauro Vieira, a veteran career diplomat, who was foreign minister between 2014 and 2016 in the administration of Dilma Rousseff, will be in charge of the Foreign Relations department. In the cabinet there will be 11 women and political leaders from 9 parties from a broad spectrum.