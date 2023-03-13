(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised on Monday to edit a financing plan for agricultural production by indigenous peoples.

When participating in the General Assembly of the Indigenous Peoples of Roraima, in the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land, Lula also guaranteed that the government will definitively remove the miners from the indigenous lands.

The president said that Brazilian society is becoming aware that the indigenous people do not occupy anyone’s land in this country, remembering that they once had 100% of the national territory.

