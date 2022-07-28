The former president and pre-candidate for Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) that he will allocate more resources to science and technology if elected.

He also criticized the spending cap and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and declared that he will revoke secrecy decrees.

“Unfortunately, the coup against democracy in 2016 started a dismantling of public institutions”, declared the former president. He refers to the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

“Exceeding the worst predictions, the current government has put Brazil in a time machine towards the past”, declared. According to him, the current management of the Executive “denies science in all its acts”.

“Investments in the area [ciência, tecnologia e inovação] will be expanded”said Lula

“Education, science and technology are not expenses for public coffers, they are investments to guarantee the sovereignty of this country”said the former president.

Criticism of Bolsonaro

Lula said that there is corruption in the current government and cited the family of Jair Bolsonaro.

“See that I said corruption here because the president says that there is no corruption in his government. It seems to me that he has forgotten the family he has, it seems to me that he has forgotten Queiroz, it seems to me that he has forgotten the vaccine gang”declared the former president.

He said the current president uses secrecy decrees to hide information about irregularities in his governments. “It’s something we’re going to do a repeal”declared Lula.

He also spoke, now wants to be called a candidate. Before, he put as a condition the official decision of the PT to launch it. This step was passed last week.

“Before, I didn’t accept being called a candidate, but now you can call me and I’m very happy”declared Lula.

Speech to Scientists and Supporters

Lula spoke in the auditorium of the UNB Teachers’ Association, in Brasília. The event is the annual meeting of the SBPC (Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science). The entity’s president, Renato Janine Ribeiro, was Minister of Education in the Dilma Rousseff (EN).

“We invite the 3 candidates with the highest voting intentions”, said Janine. In other words, Lulu, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Ciro Gomes (PDT). Ciro would have confirmed his presence.

The former minister said that the entity is not partisan. He demanded higher government priority for scientific research and education. He made pro-democracy statements.

In addition to Lula and Janine, Márcia Abrahão, dean of UNB, also spoke. The audience was in favor of the former president and applauded him from the moment he entered the stage at 11:42 am. The PT left the place at 12:38 pm.

He was accompanied by politicians such as Paulo Teixeira and Aloizio Mercadante, as well as his wife Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja. Only Mercadante took the stage with Lula.

The PT has spoken in speeches that support science and criticized Bolsonaro’s policy in the area. That is why the meeting with the SBPC is politically important for Lula, even though the category has few votes.

The PT read a speech, but also spoke impromptu. Initially, he improvised sentences as he read. Then he started talking without reading anything. The statements lasted about 45 minutes.

The event had security from Lula’s and UNB’s staff. In addition, there was a military police car nearby.

The building where the auditorium is, normally open, was surrounded with metal railings. When the Power 360 arrived, saw an ambulance in the parking lot.

To enter, you had to go through metal detectors. The organization asked everyone to sit at Lula’s entrance, which would have been a request from the former president’s team.

The PT’s safety has been a constant concern in the campaign. 3 weeks ago, in Rio de Janeiro, a homemade bomb was detonated at Lula’s rally.

In June, in Uberlândia, a drone poured liquid on supporters who were gathering to see the former president.

the last search PowerDate, released on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro, has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.