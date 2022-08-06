





By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Friday that the country will return to being ruled by the working class if it emerges victorious at the polls in October, and promised promote adjustments in taxpayers’ income tax.

“Humbly, the working class will go back to running this country and you will have a president who goes to the factory door to tell you that we are going to make the necessary readjustments in the income tax of the working class”, said Lula at the launch of the book “Four decades with Lula: The power to walk together”, by Clara Ant, and the documentary “Backstage of Victory”, by Luciana Sérvulo.

Lula spoke about the achievements of his government in the economic area, such as the reduction of interest rates, inflation and unemployment. He recalled that the minimum wage had a correction rule above inflation. He also criticized changes in labor laws that weakened workers’ rights after the PT left the government.

According to Lula, the situation in the country is now worse than in 2003, when he assumed the Presidency of the Republic for the first time. “You know perfectly well that this country had changed,” he said.







