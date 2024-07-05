Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/05/2024 – 18:35

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has promised that the federal government will help in the re-election of Mayor José de Filippi Júnior (PT) in Diadema. According to Lula, the municipal manager can be “certain” that the government will contribute to his permanence in office.

The president congratulated the city mayor on his work and hoped that Filippi Júnior would be present at other inaugurations in the coming years. “You can be sure that the federal government will help you, José de Filippi Jr., to do more things, because the people of Diadema deserve it,” Lula told the mayor.

The statements were made this Friday, the 5th, during a visit to the construction site of the Education Block in Diadema. Lula began his speech by saying that today he was finishing his commitments to visit cities to share the stage with candidates of interest to the government. According to electoral law, candidates are prohibited from participating in the inauguration of public works after July 6th, three months before the first round.

“Today, we are finishing a commitment we made in my diary. I needed to visit a series of places until July 5, when mayors can participate in some activity,” he commented, recalling his travels in recent days.

In his statement, the president also gave advice to mayors to submit projects to the federal government that “have a head”. “When you create a project that has a beginning, middle and end, it becomes very difficult for the government to refuse it, or for a minister to refuse it”, he commented.