President receives at the Planalto Palace a segment that had a conflicting relationship with the administration of Jair Bolsonaro

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) promised presidents of universities and federal institutes a “new moment” in the relationship with the government. The segment had a conflicting relationship with the last management, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula’s statement was given this Thursday (19.jan.2022) at the Planalto Palace, where he receives representatives of these entities. When this text was published, the meeting was still in progress. The president’s statement was broadcast on the internet.

“Now we are living a new moment”, said Lula. “We are leaving the darkness to return to the brightness of a new time”declared the President of the Republic.

Lula indicated that there will be more such meetings throughout his term. He said that, the 1st time he commanded the Planalto, he met with deans once a year to receive demands and evaluate policies for the sector.

“There is no country in the history of mankind that could develop without first solving the problem of training its people”declared the president.

He said there can be no denial of policy, and cited Bolsonaro as a product of policy denial. He referred, however, to the former president as a “thing”.

“I don’t want to say his name”, said Lula. She said that she had never seen so much hatred in politics, and she spoke in a choked voice.

The petista also paid tribute to Luiz Carlos Cancellier, rector of UFSC who killed himself in 2017 after being arrested in a Federal Police operation.

“His flesh may have died, but his ideas will continue to be among us every moment we think about education, every moment we think about the intellectual formation of the Brazilian people”declared the president.

Supporters of Lula and Cancellier see similarities in the arrests of the two and say that both were unfair.

Accompanying the President of the Republic at the meeting are 4 ministers:

“This meeting has a very strong symbolism. It shows that this government, of President Lula, is one of dialogue”said Camilo Santana.

He said that the government has the challenge of increasing the number of vacancies in higher education and reducing dropouts.

“We will resume all these investments. Prouni investments, Fies investment”, declared the Minister. He also said that there will be “strengthening and respect for the autonomy of universities”.

“President Lula has already said that he will respect and will nominate all the deans that are chosen by the academic community in its consultations”declared Santana.

He also repeated that increases in scholarships are being studied, which have been frozen since 2013.

The area of ​​education is sensitive for the PT. In the weeks after Lula’s election, the most likely candidate for the Ministry of Education was former Ceará governor Izolda Cela (no party). Petistas, however, claimed that the acronym should stay with the portfolio. That’s why Camilo took over.

The meeting brought together representatives of 106 institutions, including Andifes (National Association of Directors of Federal Higher Education Institutions).

The entity’s president, Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, stated that universities need “dignified and adequate budget means” –i.e. more money.

He also advocated respect for university autonomy and the institutions’ internal decisions. During the Bolsonaro administration, there was friction between universities and the Executive, for example, in choosing rectors.

“Federal universities are ecstatic to be welcomed and received by a new government that has this recognition”said the president of Andifes.

Read below the list of institutions represented, released by the Planalto press office. The list does not include UFPR (Federal University of Paraná), whose rector is Fonseca, the president of Andifes.

