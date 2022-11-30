By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to favor his stay in Brasília this week to negotiate the approval of the Transition PEC and, according to two sources consulted by Reuters, postpone any announcements of those chosen for ministries, even the of the holder of the Treasury, a name chosen by allies.

Only this Wednesday, Lula met with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in addition to the leaders of Citizenship in the Chamber, deputy Alex Manente (SP), and the PSDB, Adolfo Viana (BA), but since Monday he has been talking to benches – as is the case with the PSD and the MDB.

Part of the talks, which took place at the hotel where Lula is staying in Brasília, included the participation of the elected vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, and Fernando Haddad, the name quoted to take over the Treasury. With Pacheco, the president-elect got to talk for an hour.

“It was positive”, summed up Pacheco when questioned about the meeting by journalists in the Senate. “Issues maturing”, he added, saying that a value for the PEC was not defined.

Manente said that his meeting focused on evaluating the PEC. The leader added that the bench will support the proposal, but argues that the exception to the spending ceiling provided for by the PEC be authorized for only one year, a period shorter than that sought by the transition team, of 4 years, or at least 2.

“Our position is that next year we need to guarantee this. The rest is still up for debate. Our vision is not to allow this to go on and on,” said Manente.

According to one of the sources consulted by Reuters, Lula prefers to announce a set of names for the ministries, and not focus only on Finance, political articulation and Defense, as expected this week in Brasília, where the president-elect has been since Sunday. .

Last Friday, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, had said that the main focus of the trip to the federal capital was to negotiate the PEC. However, she did not rule out the possibility of an announcement.

Lula has also been talking to parties, especially União Brasil, MDB and PSD, to confirm the participation or not of the acronyms in the government’s base. The effective shipment of the acronyms would change the chess composition of the ministries, since they would have to be contemplated.

The most quoted name so far for the Treasury, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad spent the last three days in meetings with Lula in the capital, but leaves for São Paulo on Wednesday night, in yet another sign that the definitions will not be done this week.

Gradually, however, the scenario is becoming clearer, although Lula has not yet indicated any name. The tendency, at the moment, is that the deputy Alexandre Padilha, who was also quoted for the Treasury, will be in charge of the political articulation and that the former minister of the Federal Court of Auditors José Múcio Monteiro will be nominated for Defense.

Coordinator of the transition group for Social Development, Senator Simone Tebet should in fact be the holder of the portfolio, and one of about 10 women that the president-elect intends to nominate for the first echelon – approximately one third of the ministries that Lula intends to have , according to a third source.