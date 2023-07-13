Among others, Camilo Santana (Education), Nísia Trindade (Health) and Wellington Dias (Development) received the commendation.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in the ceremony on the night of Wednesday (12.Jul.2023) at the headquarters of Clube Naval, in Brasília (DF). The Chief Executive awarded the Order of Naval Merit to ministers of his government – ​​among them, Camilo Santana (Education), Nísia Trindade (Health), Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation) and Wellington Dias (Development).

The Order of Naval Merit is the 2nd highest decoration of the Navy. The objective is to reward sea service members, national or foreign, and civilians who have rendered significant services to Brazil or stood out among their class, for their personal value and dedication to the Navy.

The table for the ceremony was composed of Lula, the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, the Minister of Defense and Honorary President of the Order of Naval Merit, José Múcio, the Commander of the Navy and Chancellor of the Order, the Admiral of the Squadron, Marcos Sampaio Olsen.

Read the list of recipients of the award: