President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva once again praised the performance of the Brazilian economy. Highlighting the work done by the federal government in the economic area, he said he was very happy because inflation is under control and the economy is growing.

“I am very happy because I have already increased the minimum wage above inflation twice, and it has gone seven years without an adjustment. I am very happy because I increased school meals by 39%. It had been seven years since they had received an increase,” said Lula during the inauguration of the first section of the BRT Norte-Sul in Goiânia this Friday, the 6th.

He added: “I am very happy because unemployment is the lowest it has been in 10 years. I am very happy because inflation is under control. I am very happy because the economy is growing.”



