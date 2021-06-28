Former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva said that the existence of the PCC (Chinese Communist Party) means that China has “strong power and government”. According to the PT, Chinese competence bothers other developed countries, such as the United States.

“China is able to fight the coronavirus so quickly because it has a strong political party and a strong government, because the government has control and command power. Brazil does not have this, nor do other countries”, declared in an interview with the Chinese newspaper Guancha.

Lula stated that China “established a development model for the entire world” and said he hopes countries will learn from the Chinese example.

“If we need to cooperate with China, we must establish a strategic partnership with China, just as I did when I was president. If we need to cooperate with Russia, we will cooperate with Russia“, he spoke.

“I’ve been to Shanghai and Beijing. It can be said that the progress of the Chinese people over the past two decades has been breathtaking. And this could be achieved because of China’s political organization, its strong competitiveness, culture, large amount of investment and scientific and technological knowledge.”

The PT member stated that, when he was in charge of Brazil, he maintained a close relationship with Hu Jintao, who governed China from 2003 to 2013. Lula said he had worked not to “more depend on developed countries”.

“It’s a shame we didn’t make it, but I still have a lot of confidence and hope. I believe we can do this from 2022”, he declared.

“I have fond memories of the relationship we established with China. Although the country is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, in fact, our current government does not respect China and does not treat it as a partner, because the government only sees the United States and not China”, he stated.

“I’m not saying we have to have disagreements with the United States. We should have a good relationship with the Americans, but I want to maintain the same relationship with China. I also want to maintain the same relationship with Russia, Nigeria, Angola, South Africa and Malaysia.”

The former president told himself “very interested” in China. “I want to keep in touch with the Communist Party, and keep in touch with many of the friends I’ve made.” when I was in government.

U.S

The former president said that China’s power makes countries like the United States fear losing global influence.

“China is developing. Today, China has become one of the countries with the largest gross domestic product in the world, and the Chinese economy has surpassed that of the United States. now they [norte-americanos] are also concerned about China’s development in the field of armaments and aerospace”, Lula said.

According to the PT, the US Department of Justice instructed US prosecutors to participate in lawsuits against him. “The only explanation I can find for this is because Brazil was becoming an important international player“, he spoke.

“This is the explanation I found for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, my arrest and the many lies fabricated against the PT. The only explanation I can find is this. The United States is always intervening in Latin American politics, being responsible for the coups in Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina.”

POLITICAL SCENARIO

Lula said he believes that world politics is undergoing a moment of transformation.

“The right, which occupies a lot of space, has been radical for a long time. Trump’s behavior in the United States and President Bolsonaro’s behavior in Brazil are more or less like the rise of fascism in Italy and Nazism in Germany. These dictators don’t want to argue with people who have ideas different from theirs and don’t believe in their own power”, he declared.

“What is happening now? People have discovered that they alone have the ability to establish the free sovereign state they need.” said.

“Fortunately, Bolivia and Argentina returned to the leftist government, in Chile the people voted on a large scale in the Constituent Assembly, gradually marginalizing the right. Now we are seeing what happened in Peru, I think the same will happen in Brazil.”

Peruvians went to the polls on June 6 and elected leftist Pedro Castillo as Peru’s new president. He defeated right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.

