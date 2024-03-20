President says that “a lot of people” thought that the party would not accept ex-tucano in their party, but the activism gave “a great moral lesson”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) praised this Wednesday (20th March 2024) the PT's activism for welcoming the vice-president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), on its electoral list in 2022.

According to the Chief Executive, “many people” doubted that the party would accept the former governor of São Paulo, a historic member of the PSDB, on the ticket. The two were opponents in several elections and critical of each other.

“You know how great you were when we presented comrade Alckmin as our candidate for vice president of the Republic. Many people imagined that this would not pass in the PT. And the great moral lesson you taught us all was when Alckmin made his presentation at the PT convention, taking on the role of deputy. He was accepted as if he were the oldest and most fervent PT member.”he said.

The president spoke during the PT's 44th anniversary dinner, held in Brasília.

On May 7, 2022, Alckmin was formally presented as the name that would be nominated as vice-president on Lula's ticket in the election for the Presidency of the Republic. On the occasion, he swore loyalty to Lula and said that political disputes are part of democracy.

On the occasion, he also made a pun with the former president's name and the nickname he received from political opponents in São Paulo. “President Lula, even though many disagree with your opinion that calamari is a dish that goes well with chayote, which I believe will become a hit in our cuisine”stated Alckmin in 2022.