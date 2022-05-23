Images show the bride’s arrival and the exchange of rings; ceremony was held in SP, on May 18

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) released this Sunday night (May 22, 2022) the video of the wedding ceremony with the sociologist Rosângela Silva, to Janja. The ceremony was held on Wednesday (May 18), at space Contemporâneo 8076, owned by Grupo Bisutti, in the south of São Paulo.

In the images, Lula appears exchanging alliances with Janja. The 2 also read the wedding vows.

“I, Lula, receive you, Janja, for my wife, and I promise to be faithful, to love you and to respect you, in joy and in sadness, in health and in sickness, every day of our life”declared Lula.

Watch the full video (8min13s):

The Bishop Emeritus of Blumenau, Dom Angélico Sândalo Bernardino, conducted the ceremony. “May it be a persevering union, a testimony to which I insist and repeat: Love each other and don’t arm yourself”he said.

Dom Angelico is an old friend of Lula. THE Power 360 found that he was treated as “agitator” by the military dictatorship and was indicted under the National Security Law in the 1960s.

Read the full text of the bishop’s message:

“Let us, then, with an open heart, live this moment marked by love. And how important it is, my brothers, my sisters, that we really live this moment with an open heart and how we need an oasis like this to strengthen ourselves with love and cry out, perseveringly, that we want a world, a Brazil in a particularly special, marked not by weapons, but by love.

“That Lula is a longtime companion. Since his struggles as a union leader in São Bernardo and I, bishop of the Pastoral Operária in São Paulo. And all this trajectory of joy, struggle, suffering and life delivered for the good of this country. Stand firm, my brother and my friend. God bless your love, because Jesus announced to the world that we are all brothers and sisters in immense diversity. Because all and all sons and daughters of the same father, and he left us his commandment: ‘Love one another’.

“And as Pope Francis, God’s gift to the church, to the world, wants us to join hands so that our bread is truly shared by all the men and women of the world. God bless your union. May it be a persevering union, a witness that I insist and repeat: ‘Love one another and do not arm yourself.’

“So that you can continue in the urgent mission that God has placed on your shoulders of a house, a marriage, a firm family and also with a heart dedicated to building a Brazil where everyone has life and has life to the full because it is not possible for us to live. I don’t need to remember here at this time, so many problems that really weigh on crowds, millions of people in this beloved country.

“God really give you a lot of strength, my dears, my dear and my dear brother.”