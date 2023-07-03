President participated this Sunday (July 2) in the commemorations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil in the State

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Sunday night (July 2, 2023) a photo in which he takes a swim in the sea in Bahia. “A Sunday in Bahia and a swim in the sea to regain energy”he wrote in his Twitter profile. This Sunday morning, the PT member participated, in Salvador, in the celebrations for the 200 years of the Independence of Brazil in the State. In the afternoon, Lula went to Ilhéus, in the south of Bahia, where he will participate in the ceremony for the start of works on a section of the Fiol (West-East Integration Railway) on Monday (July 3).