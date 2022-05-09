Former president shared a video of preparing the dish after Alckmin said that the combination will be a “hit of our cuisine”

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) shared on their social networks the recipe for a squid risotto with chayote.

The publication was made a day after the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said that “squid is a dish that goes well with chayote“, during the launch of the slate in which the 2 will run for the Presidency of the Republic in October this year.

“Even though many disagree with his opinion that squid is a dish that goes well with chayote, which I believe will become a hit in our cuisine.”, said Alckmin.

Following Alckmin’s speech, the PT stressed the joke and said that it will be “an extraordinary dish“.

“You realize that we are thinking a lot alike. It’s a dish that you can start eating today, here in São Paulo. And back to your states, eat a lot, because Brazil will need a lot of health. There’s a lot, a lot of energy in this dish, you can be sure of that“, he stated.

Alckmin earned the nickname “chayo popsicle” when he was in the government of the State of São Paulo, a reference to a bland food, due to his discreet manner and unenthusiastic speeches.