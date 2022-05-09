Former president shared a video of preparing the dish after Alckmin said that the combination will be a “hit of our cuisine”
the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) shared on their social networks the recipe for a squid risotto with chayote.
The publication was made a day after the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said that “squid is a dish that goes well with chayote“, during the launch of the slate in which the 2 will run for the Presidency of the Republic in October this year.
“Even though many disagree with his opinion that squid is a dish that goes well with chayote, which I believe will become a hit in our cuisine.”, said Alckmin.
Following Alckmin’s speech, the PT stressed the joke and said that it will be “an extraordinary dish“.
“You realize that we are thinking a lot alike. It’s a dish that you can start eating today, here in São Paulo. And back to your states, eat a lot, because Brazil will need a lot of health. There’s a lot, a lot of energy in this dish, you can be sure of that“, he stated.
Squid risotto with Chuchu, tip for Sunday lunch! Who encourages testing? #Team Lula
🦑 Full recipe here: https://t.co/vKqKo0IDnu pic.twitter.com/G3p3CQYf6C
— Lula (@LulaOficial) May 8, 2022
Alckmin earned the nickname “chayo popsicle” when he was in the government of the State of São Paulo, a reference to a bland food, due to his discreet manner and unenthusiastic speeches.
#Lula #posts #recipe #squid #risotto #chayote
Leave a Reply