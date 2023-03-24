By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has postponed his departure to China until Sunday after being diagnosed on Thursday night with mild pneumonia, the Planalto Palace said.

Lula is at the Alvorada Palace and canceled his agenda for this Friday morning. According to the Minister of the Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, the coordination meeting, scheduled for this morning, was transferred to the afternoon. The president must participate by video, from Alvorada.

The president underwent tests at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in Brasília, on Thursday night, after arriving from a two-day trip to the Northeast and Rio de Janeiro. According to a source, Lula arrived tired and very hoarse from the trip, and went to the hospital.

The Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macêdo, said that Lula “is fine”. According to Macêdo, who spoke at the signing ceremony of the government’s agreement with federal officials, Lula “exaggerates” by following a very busy schedule, but the minister reinforced that “everything is fine” with the president.

Lula would leave for China, on a five-day trip, on Saturday morning. In principle, the trip is rescheduled for Sunday.

On Monday, Lula has on his agenda a speech as a special guest at the businessmen’s conference, in Beijing, which may have changed the schedule. The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the highlight of the trip, is scheduled for Tuesday.

The forecast is that the president will stay in China until the 30th, when he will visit the BRICS Bank accompanied by former president Dilma Rousseff, who will assume the presidency of the Institution.

On his return from China, on the 31st, he plans to make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, arriving back in Brazil on the 31st.

