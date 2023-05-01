President would meet with generals on Tuesday (May 2); The meeting is part of the government’s attempt to approach the Armed Forces

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) postponed for the 2nd time the lunch with generals of the Army High Command. The meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday (May 2, 2023), will take place the following day, May 3.

The 1st date that had been set for the event was April 3, but Lula canceled his participation because he was recovering from pneumonia and because of the proximity of his trip to China. He left for the Asian country on April 11.

The invitation to lunch came from the Army commander, General Tomás Paiva. The meeting is seen by the current government as an opportunity to get closer to the Armed Forces, one of the main institutions allied with the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The height of friction between Lula and the military occurred after the extremist acts of January 8th. He stated on January 12 that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

the disclosure of videos on the invasion of the Planalto Palace on January 8, on April 19, he rekindled the government’s and the president’s criticism of the military.

Lula should also decide in the next few days the new command of the GSI (Institutional Security Office). The body’s then minister, General Marco Gonçalves Dias, appears in the images during the action of vandalism by extremists in the presidential building.

Dias resigned on April 19 and the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, took charge of the GSI provisionally. Reserve general Marco Antônio Amaro, 65 years old, is the name quoted for the vacancy. Lula already had at least 1 meeting with the military, before leaving for Lisbon (Portugal) on April 20.

Amaro has defended the return of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) to the cabinet. As found out by Power360, the general has told interlocutors that some competences of the GSI are dependent on information from Abin, such as, for example, the management of emergency situations. Amaro should take the issue to the president.

At the meeting with the Army High Command, Lula should be received with military honors and should make an institutional visit to the Force Headquarters, in Brasília.