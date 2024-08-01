Venezuela’s former self-proclaimed interim president says the Brazilian government is “buying time” for Maduro to concede defeat

Former self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, said this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024) that the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), played a constructive role in requesting the release of the electoral records of the Venezuelan presidential election.

He also stated that presidential advisor Celso Amorim and the Brazilian government are “buying time” so that President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) recognizes his defeat in the elections.

“Up until now, President Lula has played a constructive role in asking for the minutes to be released”he said in an interview with CNN. “Brazil and former Foreign Minister Amorim, who was in Venezuela on Sunday (28), know and are aware of what happened. They are buying time to tell Maduro directly to recognize his defeat.”he stated.

Juan Guaidó became known worldwide when, in 2019, then president of the National Assembly, declared himself interim president of Venezuela, contesting the legitimacy of Maduro’s government. At the time, the United States and European Union countries recognized Guaidó as interim president.

However, he was unable to gain effective control of the country and, in 2023, he left Venezuela and went to Miami (USA), where he is in exile and supports Maduro’s current opposition leader, Edmundo González Urrutia. (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

The Venezuelan opposition alleges fraud in the results of the elections held on Sunday (July 28) and released by the CNE (National Electoral Council). According to the numbers released, Urrutia received 44.2% of the votes and Maduro 52.2%. The result is also contested by international entities and other countries.