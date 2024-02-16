Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 21:45

While planting an olive tree at the Palestinian Embassy in Brasília last week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked Palestinian ambassador Ibrahim Alzeben how long it would take for grapes to grow. The tree, however, bears olives. See the video clicking here .

During the ceremony, the ambassador said that Lula was “planting hope for the Palestinian people”. After finishing planting, Lula asked Alzeben how long it would take to produce a grape, correcting himself shortly afterwards. “I’m going to come back here… how long does it take to produce a grape… olive.” Alzeben replied that it would take eight years for the plant to bear fruit.

The meeting at the Palestinian Embassy took place on the 9th, but Lula's gaffe went viral on social media only this Friday, the 16th, through profiles opposing the PT member.

In addition to Lula and the Palestinian ambassador, the event also included the participation of the first lady, Janja da Silva, and vice-president Geraldo Alckmin. In addition to them, there were Celso Amorim, who is the president's main advisor on international issues, and ministers Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Fernando Haddad (Finance), Ricardo Lewandowski (Justice) and Paulo Pimenta (Secretariat of Social Communication).

The olive tree is a tree with a strong symbolic value for the three great monotheistic religions. Islamists consider it the “tree of life”. For Christians, it is related to feelings of hope and reconciliation. Jews, in turn, associate the plant with the Mount of Olives, a sacred place frequented by prophets.

Since assuming his third term in Planalto, Lula has committed other gaffes during ceremonies. In May last year, he stated that the regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro is the target of “narratives” and that the concept of democracy is “relative”.

In July last year, he thanked Africa “for everything that was produced by 350 years of slavery” alongside the president of Cape Verde.

In September, when he underwent hip surgery, the president was criticized for having related beauty to not using equipment such as crutches and walkers during a broadcast of Conversa com o Presidente, a former weekly live broadcast produced by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).

Lula said the gesture was 'in the name of peace' in Palestine

According to Lula, the gesture was “in the name of peace and hope for the Palestinian people”. The Gaza Strip, which is part of Palestine, has been the scene of a war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas since October last year.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the PT member has criticized Israel for the intensity of the attacks carried out by the country's Army. The war was triggered after the extremist group carried out a terrorist attack that left 1,200 Israelis dead.

During an interview given to an Egyptian media outlet this Thursday, the 15th, Lula said that Israel kills women and children under the “pretext of defeating Hamas”. The president also said that the Israeli response to the October terrorist attack “has no explanation.”

“Brazil was a country that strongly condemned Hamas’ position in the Israeli attack and the kidnapping of hundreds of people. We condemn and call the act a terrorist act. But there is no explanation for Israel's behavior, under the pretext of defeating Hamas, killing women and children, something never seen in any war that I know of,” said Lula.