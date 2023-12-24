Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 24/12/2023 – 20:41

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, decided to appoint lawyer Caroline Proner, wife of singer and composer Chico Buarque, as a member of the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic. The body manages the application of the Code of Conduct of the Senior Federal Administration, investigating the conduct of civil servants and providing opinions on alleged conflicts of interest.

The lawyer is a professor and holds a PhD in Law from the Pablo de Olavide University in Spain. She specializes in the topics of human rights, fundamental rights and democracy, public international law and international law. She is also a founding member of the Brazilian Association of Jurists for Democracy (ABJD) and the Prerogatives Group.

Caroline Proner now joins Manoel Caetano Ferreira, Edvaldo Nilo de Almeida, Edson Leonardo Dalescio Sá Teles, Bruno Espiñeira Lemos, Kenarik Boujikian and Marcelise de Miranda Azevedo. Their work at CEP is classified as “provision of relevant public service”, without remuneration.

The board is made up of seven members, who must meet “requirements of moral integrity, unblemished reputation and notable experience in public administration”.

They are appointed by the President of the Republic for three-year, non-coinciding terms, with a single reappointment permitted.