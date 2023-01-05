President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was for the first time at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency, this Wednesday morning, the 4th. first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and the chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT). The passage through the place occurred before Lula started a series of meetings with palace ministers who are part of the “kitchen” of the Planalto Palace, as the folders that help organize the government are called.

Already sworn in as president and dispatched from the Planalto Palace, Lula still does not have an official residence in Brasília. The Chief Executive continues to stay at the Meliá hotel, where the daily rate for some rooms exceeds R$5,000.

The Federal Police (PF) anti-bomb group was also at Alvorada and took the opportunity to sweep the place, which should soon be occupied by the PT candidate and his wife. The same inspection procedure to identify explosives was carried out earlier this week in Planalto, from where Lula began shipping this Wednesday.

Advisors who work in the kitchen at the Planalto Palace have said that Lula’s definitive move to Alvorada should take place in the next few days, but the PT’s advisors still keep the final date a secret.

Lula’s close cycle even speculated the possibility of him living at Granja do Torto, the Presidency’s summer residence, during the first days of government, but the idea was discarded after the presidential couple visited the place and left with the impression that he was “detonated”, as his interlocutors said. The vacation home was occupied throughout the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.