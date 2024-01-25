Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/26/2024 – 0:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated this Thursday night (25) in the ceremony celebrating the 90th anniversary of the University of São Paulo (USP), in the Sala São Paulo, central region of the city. During the ceremony, the Armando de Salles Oliveira Medal was awarded to entities with highly relevant roles in the partnership with USP over the years. Established in 2008, the medal is a tribute from the University to the people and institutions that contribute to its appreciation and development. Lula was one of those awarded the medal.

During his speech, Lula congratulated the university for training numerous authorities who worked in the government and personalities who contributed to the development and growth of the country and who continue to provide their services. “Although I didn’t have the opportunity to study at USP, I was greatly helped to build everything we did in this country by many women and men at USP, so thank you to USP,” she said.

Lula also stated that every day USP looks more and more like a mixed race Brazil and is no longer designed for São Paulo to be the center of Brazil. “It’s the face of the Brazilian people from the periphery, who for many decades didn’t even dream of getting to USP and today make up practically half of the university.”

The president reinforced that, currently, more than half of USP's students come from public schools and this means that, even with adherence to the quota system, the University of São Paulo is showing that being part of the cradle of knowledge is not I need to have been born with a silver spoon.

“It takes a lot of individual effort and it is necessary to seize all the opportunities that the government offers to the less favored portion of Brazilian youth,” he said.