Trip to Ethiopia is yet another attempt by the Brazilian government to lead discussions on fighting hunger and world peace

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) in the 37th Summit of the African Union, held in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia. The PT member will be accompanied by the only two black ministers in his government: Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and Silvio Almeida (Human Rights).

At the event, Lula will meet with the Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres; with the president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi; and with the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The chief executive is also expected to meet the president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the president of Kenya, William Ruto.

Lula's trip is yet another attempt by Brazil to lead discussions on combating hunger and world pacification. The president's nod to the African continent, however, has so far received little media attention in the US and Europe.

Since the beginning of his mandate, in 2023, Lula has demanded a series of actions from rich countries, such as forgiving the debts of African countries and the inclusion of the continent in the UN Security Council and the G20 – a group that brings together countries with the largest economies in the world.

Throughout his government, Lula mentioned Africa or topics related to the continent at least 14 times in public statements. Read the president's statements below:

10.Feb.2023 – spoke of “strong” Brazil's relationship with Africa and said that the resumption of the partnership was a “historical repair” It is “humanitarian obligation”;

May 20, 2023 – called for Africa's presence in the G20;

May 21, 2023 – defended the entry of the African Union into the G20;

May 25, 2023 – said that the search for world peace can also involve African countries;

19.Jul.2023 – declared wanting to expand relations with African countries;

19.Jul.2023 – stated that Brazil has “deep gratitude” by Africa for everything that was produced “during 350 years of slavery”;

20.Jul.2023 – asked rich countries to forgive the debt of African nations so they could use the money to feed the population;

22.Aug.2023 – said that Africa is the “continent of the future”;

25.Aug.2023 – invited Angola to participate in the G20 meetings and said that Brazil had been treating Africa with “indifference”in reference to the Bolsonaro government;

26.Aug.2023 – stated that he would charge Brazilian aviation companies for the lack of direct flights to Africa;

26.Aug.2023 – defended the entry of African countries into the UN Security Council;

27.Aug.2023 – reinforced Brazil's partnership with Africa and said that the continent had everything to be a “agricultural power”;

2.Feb.2024 – held the hands of a young black woman and suggested that “an Afro-descendant like that” –referring to her– “likes a batuque, a drum“;

13.Feb.2024 – spoke again about resuming the “potential” of the partnership between Brazil and Africa;

– spoke again about resuming the “potential” of the partnership between Brazil and Africa; 15.Feb.2024 – said he wanted to discuss the external debt of African countries.

AFRICAN UNION

Based in Ethiopia, the entity was created in 2002 with the aim of strengthening peace, sovereignty and socioeconomic development on the African continent. Composed of 55 members, it is considered the most comprehensive African international organization.

The organization has maintained a partnership relationship with Brazil since 2009, when a technical cooperation agreement signed in 2007, during Lula's second term, came into force. The agreement allows Brazilian operations in African countries with which Brazil does not yet have bilateral agreements.

During Lula's trip, the government intends to sign a memorandum to establish a partnership to preserve the memory of slavery and the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans to the American continent. O new deal aims to strengthen actions to combat human rights violations.