The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Friday morning (June 23, 2023) in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, in Paris, France. Summoned by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, the summit began on Thursday (June 22) and ends on this Friday. It brought together heads of state and government with the aim of reinforcing support for emerging countries to fight climate change.