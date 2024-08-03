Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 15:52

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended the Workers’ Party (PT) convention in Fortaleza on Saturday, the 3rd, to support the launch of Evandro Leitão’s candidacy for mayor of the capital of Ceará. Leitão is one of the few candidates who had Lula’s presence at the party convention to make his campaign official – the others were Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), candidate for mayor in São Paulo, and Luiz Fernando Teixeira (PT), candidate in São Bernardo.

The president gave his speech wearing a face mask. According to the Social Communications Secretariat, the use of the mask is a preventive measure, because Lula “showed symptoms of a cold, but did not test positive for either COVID-19 or influenza.” The speech, which lasted more than 16 minutes, was aimed at the PT activists present at the event. Lula said that he wants to “help” Evandro Leitão during the campaign, not only today, but until election day. “Call me and I will be here to ask for your vote on every corner of the city,” he said.

The president also asked PT members to get involved in the campaign and mentioned that his own birthday is on October 6, asking for the election of his fellow party member as a “gift”. “You who say you love me have an obligation. The election is on October 6, my birthday, I am registered on the 6th. When you get up in the morning to go vote, say: ‘let’s give Lula a gift by electing Evandro mayor of Fortaleza’”, he stated.

Leitão faces a challenging scenario. Despite the PT’s strength in the state – the party has governed Ceará since 2014 – the pre-candidate has not yet gained momentum in the polls. In a survey by Paraná Pesquisas conducted from July 12 to 15, Leitão is in fourth place, with 9.4% of voting intentions. Former federal deputy Capitão Wagner (União) is ahead in the race, with 33% of voting intentions. In second place is the current manager of the capital of Ceará, José Sarto (PDT) with 18.3%, followed by the candidate of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), federal deputy André Fernandes (PL) with 15.1%.

In a message to women, Lula advocated that Leitão present proposals to reduce gender-based violence in the capital of Ceará. In recent weeks, the president has made controversial statements. On Friday, the 2nd, when referring to abusive relationships experienced by some women, Lula made a blunder. In trying to criticize this type of violence, he ended up saying that “a woman without a profession” can be assaulted by her husband “if she is not careful”. “A woman without a profession will be dependent on others for her entire life. She will get married and, if she is not careful, her husband will assault her and she will stay with him because she needs to feed her children. No one can live with someone who is violent towards women”, he stated.

Lula also repeated the speech that he returned to the Presidency of the Republic to take care of the poorest population and that the Brazilian elite “does not see society as a whole”.

“I am worried because in the electoral race many people promise a lot of things, but we have to promise what we know we can do, we cannot deceive the people and promise what is not reality. I only returned to govern the country to prove that the Brazilian elite is not prepared to govern the country, they do not see society as a whole, but only 30% of society, the richest. The poor in the outskirts are invisible to the Brazilian elite,” he said.

Regarding his relationship with mayors from all over the country, Lula said: “Never in the history of this country has a president taken such care of city halls as I have.” “Mayors have never had so much participation. Right now, in the PAC, I could have chosen only the cities of friends. But I held a sort of bidding process, and more than 5,000 mayors signed up, and we did not choose by party, but by the best projects,” he said.

Lula stated that, for this reason, “there will be no lack of help” for Evandro Leitão’s campaign, but if elected, he will need to present viable projects to the government. “It’s not about going to Brasília to make a speech for me, you have to bring a project, show what you want to do. You can be sure that in Brasília I am not only president and a friend of Elmano (de Freitas, governor of Ceará), but also a friend of Mayor Evandro Leitão,” he stated.

The president will travel to São Paulo this Saturday, the 3rd, right after the PT convention in Fortaleza.