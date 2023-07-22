Weapons for sale in a shooting club in São Paulo along with Bolsonaro propaganda. Mathias Delacroix (AP)

Goodbye to the era of the open bar to buy weapons that had been installed in Brazil during the four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s mandate. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a decree this Friday that in practice dismantles the far-right leader’s policy of making the use of weapons more flexible, one of the banners of his management. “It is one thing for a citizen to have a weapon at home, for protection, because there are people who think that having a weapon at home is security; but what we cannot allow is that there are arsenals of weapons in the hands of the people”, Lula said in a solemn ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

The new regulations do not prevent an ordinary citizen from buying a pistol, but they recover restrictions and limitations that had disappeared under Bolsonaro. If before the so-called CACs (collectors, shooters and hunters) could buy up to 60 weapons a year, now there will be a maximum of six. They will no longer be able to transport loaded weapons to the shooting location, and hunters, for example, will have to request a special authorization from the environmental authority. The common citizen who wants to buy a weapon for self-defense will once again face the challenge of proving the “effective need” before the Federal Police, a requirement that Bolsonaro eliminated. Shooting clubs will no longer be able to operate 24 hours a day (they will have to close at night) and will have to be at most one kilometer away from the schools. The 9-millimeter caliber pistols and other similar models, which were the most sold in recent years, are once again classified as restricted use, only suitable for security forces. Representatives of the call bullet lobby in Congress they have already raised a cry in the sky warning that it will be the death sentence for the arms trade in the country.

In recent years, the number of weapons in the hands of Brazilians has grown exponentially. According to data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, released this week, in 2022 there were 1.5 million legally registered weapons in Brazil, an increase of 47.5% compared to 2019, Bolsonaro’s first year in office. Whoever already has a firearm in his house will be able to keep it, but the Government is preparing a buy-back program for this year, of voluntary adhesion, to get the maximum possible number of circulation. Another of the keys is that the Army will cease to be the control agent for weapons; From now on, the Federal Police will be in charge, something that many users feared because they considered that the corporation is more restrictive when it comes to issuing permits.

Justice and Public Security Minister Flávio Dino said the decree puts an end to a “tragic and dark chapter” in Brazil, and Lula winked at the military police (a mostly Bolsonaro class) saying they are the ones who have to be well armed, not the civilian population. Taking advantage of the fact that the day was about security, Lula announced other measures in this regard. There will be, for example, a specific security plan for the Amazon, the region where violence has grown the most in recent years. Thirty-four land and river bases will be set up with 6,000 federal and state police agents, and the city of Manaus will host an international coordination center for the Federal Police. The plan foresees an investment of 2,000 million reais (almost 420 million dollars).

As a result of the coup attempt on January 8, Lula presented a bill that increases the sentence for anyone who attacks one of the presidents of the three powers to 40 years in prison, and establishes sentences of between six and 12 years for those who organize, lead or finance anti-democratic movements. Another proposal was also presented to increase the penalties for those who attack inside schools, a phenomenon that in recent months has put Brazilian society on alert.