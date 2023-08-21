President wants to give Social Development (without Bolsa Família) to Deputy André Fufuca, from Centrão, but PT wings still resist the exchange; read how the changes should be

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) last week made the final adjustments to the ministerial reform it intends to promote to accommodate the Centrão. Official announcements, however, should wait until after the PT’s trip to Africa – where he will participate in the BRICS Summit from Tuesday to Thursday (22-24.Aug.2023) and will also go to Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe. He should return to Brazil on Sunday or Monday (Aug 27-28).

As shown the Power360Planalto agreed with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), almost all exchanges in a meeting held on Thursday (17.Aug). Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) will remain with the Ministry of Social Development – ​​which will lose Bolsa Família. PT wings, however, still resist the change, which would dislocate the historic PT Wellington Dias (PT-PI).

One option put on the table to avoid losing the PT is to send the former governor of Piauí to the Ministry of Management and Innovation, taking with him the administration of Bolsa Família, a social program that is the hallmark of PT governments. But for that it would be necessary to remove the current minister, Esther Dweck. The first lady, Janja, is against it, as it would reduce the number of women in the 1st echelon of government.

In addition to Social Development, Lula must hand over the Ministry of Ports and Airports to Centrão. would stay with Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE). The current portfolio commander, Márcio França (PSB-SP), could be reallocated to Science and Technology or to Industry and Commerce. In that last case, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB-SP) would return to being just Vice President of the Republic.

The PP will also hold the presidency of the Caixa Econômica Federal and all 12 of his vice-presidencies. The Republicans, in turn, must have the power to nominate someone to command the funasa.

Centrão allies and party leaders wanted to resolve the ministerial reform before Lula left for South Africa. Without a definition, important projects in Congress may be postponed once again.

This is the case with the vote on the new fiscal framework, seen by the government as essential to unlock the 2024 Budget, and with provisional measures that expire next week, such as readjustment of civil servants and the new minimum wage.