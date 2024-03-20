The president demands action from the UN and asks for the release of hostages on both sides; Israel, however, holds prisoners of war

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said again this Wednesday (March 20, 2024) that the PT (Workers' Party) condemns the Hamas attack against Israel, which started the conflict in the Middle East on October 7, 2023. The PT member called the conflict of “carnage” and repeated that it is a “genocide”.

“In the same way that we at the PT condemn the terrorist act of Hamas, in the same way that we defend that Hamas must free the Israeli hostages and that Israel must free the Palestinian hostages”said Lula during a speech at the event celebrating the party's 44th anniversary, in Brasília.

However, Lula made a mistake in his statement. Hamas holds hostages such as captured women, children and elderly people, while Israel holds prisoners of war captured during the conflict.

At the event, the president also demanded action from the UN (United Nations) in the region of war.

Brazil was the first country to recognize the State of Palestine. Since the beginning of the conflict escalation, Lula has criticized Israel and supported South Africa's initiative to call the UN International Court of Justice to investigate “acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes” and order Israel's immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Lula also compared the Israeli military operation to the Holocaust. The statement was followed by a loud response from the Israeli government, which publicly reprimanded Brazilian ambassador Frederico Meyer at the Holocaust Museum and declared Lula “persona non grata” (i.e., that she is not welcome) in Israel until she apologizes for what she said.